BJP won’t open account in Kerala; welfare push to aid UDF win: Venugopal

In a forceful and sweeping political assertion, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday dismissed the prospects of the BJP in Kerala, declaring with confidence that the party “will not be able to open its account” in the state, while expressing strong faith in the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) welfare-driven roadmap to secure victory.

Speaking with a blend of conviction and political sharpness, Venugopal brushed aside the perception of the BJP as a serious challenger, describing its recent electoral gains in local body polls as merely “nominal” and lacking any substantive impact. According to him, the narrative of a rising BJP in Kerala is more illusion than reality.

At the heart of the UDF’s campaign, he emphasised, lies a carefully crafted set of welfare guarantees — modeled on the Congress’ successful promises in Karnataka and Telangana. These include free bus travel for women, financial assistance for female students, enhanced pensions, and robust health insurance coverage. Venugopal portrayed these measures not as populist pledges, but as the outcome of deliberate economic assessment and a response to the lived struggles of women across Kerala.