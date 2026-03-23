Kerala: ECI sends letter with BJP seal, calls it ‘clerical error’

The Election Commission of India’s insistence that it maintains a “rigorous and foolproof system” is facing awkward scrutiny after an official communication was circulated bearing the seal of the BJP’s Kerala unit — an error the poll body has described as a mere “clerical oversight”.

The controversy erupted after a letter sent by the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), Kerala, to political parties carried the BJP’s party seal instead of an official Election Commission authentication mark, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties, including the Congress.

In a clarification issued after the document began circulating on Malayalam news channels, the CEO’s office said the mistake occurred because the BJP Kerala unit had earlier submitted a photocopy of a 2019 directive relating to disclosure of candidates’ criminal antecedents, which contained the party’s seal.

According to the explanation, the office “failed to notice the party symbol” on the copy submitted by the BJP and inadvertently redistributed the same document to other political parties while responding to queries on the guidelines.

The office said the error was identified and rectified, and that on 21 March, the deputy chief electoral officer issued a formal communication withdrawing the document. The withdrawal notice was sent to political parties as well as district election officers and returning officers.