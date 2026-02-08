Needed: a level playing field in Indian elections

Since Independence, India’s electoral process has evolved into a complex and largely resilient institutional framework. Recent events and public discourse — reflected in media coverage, debates in parliament and in civil society interventions, besides judicial proceedings — have raised renewed questions about the integrity of elections.

There is clearly growing concern whether all political actors are truly competing on a level playing field. These concerns deserve serious attention if India’s elections are to remain credible, inclusive and trusted by the people.

At its core, a level playing field in elections implies equal opportunity for political parties and candidates to communicate with voters, mobilise resources and seek electoral support without undue advantage to any actor. This principle is not merely aspirational; it is central to democratic legitimacy. When electoral outcomes are shaped more by asymmetries in power, resources or institutional access than by the contestation of ideas, the representative character of democracy is weakened.

One of the most prominent concerns in recent political discourse relates to disparities in political finance. Available data indicate a substantial gap between the financial resources of the ruling party and those of opposition parties. Electoral bonds introduced with the stated objective of improving transparency have instead attracted criticism for enabling opacity in political funding.

Allegations that enforcement actions by state agencies have been followed by political donations to the ruling party have further eroded public confidence. The Supreme Court set aside the electoral bonds but the huge funds collected by political parties still remain with them and will continue to disturb the level playing field. The electoral trusts in use today reflect similar patterns, with funds still managed by corporate houses, and thus susceptible to the dubious practices of the ruling establishment.