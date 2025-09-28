BJP’s false promises, Centre’s betrayal led to Ladakh agitation: J&K Congress

The simmering anger over demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution erupted on 24 September into violent clashes. The unrest left four people dead and dozens injured, intensifying calls for urgent political redress.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a key figure in the agitation, was subsequently detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), drawing widespread attention to the movement.

Karra condemned the violence that took place but stressed solidarity with the families of the victims. He criticised the government’s heavy-handed response, saying that detaining Wangchuk would do little to resolve the crisis.

“If the Government of India thinks that by arresting Wangchuk and sending him out of the Union Territory it would curb the protests, then they are mistaken,” he remarked.

Karra warned that the unrest in Ladakh was not merely a local issue but one of national significance, given the region’s sensitive geography.

“Perhaps the BJP is overlooking the fact that Ladakh is bordered by two hostile neighbours, Pakistan and China. China is already inside our territory, as even Sonam Wangchuk and the local MP have said. Instead of prioritising national security, the BJP is blinded by ego and short-sighted policies,” he asserted.

Karra also clarified Congress’s position on Sonam Wangchuk, noting that the party currently has no association with the activist. He pointed out that Wangchuk’s father once served as a deputy minister in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1970s but was suspended in 1987 for anti-party activities.

“Since then, Wangchuk’s family has had no ties with Congress. In fact, all his siblings are associated with the BJP. One of his brothers is the vice president of the BJP’s Leh unit,” Karra said, seeking to counter speculation that Congress was backing Wangchuk’s movement.

The Congress leader concluded by reiterating that the BJP, having once “used” the people of Ladakh to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, was now facing the consequences of its betrayal.

With PTI inputs