A fragile land, a broken promise: The crisis that has pushed Ladakh to the edge

The despair and uncertainty that Ladakh is experiencing today cannot be attributed solely to the failures of the central government.

The long-standing wisdom of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also played a decisive role.

Over the past 11 years, intellectual formulations devised by RSS thinkers — debated in their meetings and propagated through their platforms — have been implemented blindly and aggressively, often without regard for ground realities. Instead of offering solutions, these experiments have created a host of new problems, with Ladakh serving as just one striking example.

At the heart of the RSS’s approach lies the belief that complex national challenges can be resolved through simplistic remedies. For more than a decade, these supposed ‘magic wand’ solutions have been applied repeatedly, producing far-reaching consequences.

Consider demonetisation: RSS ideologues long argued that eradicating high-denomination currency notes would wipe out black money and weaken terrorism. This was touted as a one-step cure-all. Acting on this conviction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the sudden demonetisation of large banknotes in 2016. Far from eliminating black money, the move instead crippled the economy, forcing countless small and medium businesses to shut down — many of which have never recovered.