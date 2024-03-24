BJP's greed for power, instigation of MLA rebellion exposed: Himachal Congress

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of conspiring to topple its government in the state out of greed for power by instigating its members.

The party's remarks came in the wake of nine MLAs — six Congress rebels and three independents, who had voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections on 27 February — joining the BJP in Delhi on Friday.

"The strategy, face, and character of the BJP has been exposed in front of the public as Congress rebels joining the BJP have made it clear that the BJP was behind the whole conspiracy," state health minister Dhani Ram Shandil and industries minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan said in a joint statement in Shimla.

The leaders said the six Congress MLAs, who were already stripped of their Assembly membership, hatched a conspiracy with the BJP to topple the democratically elected government.

In a video posted on X on Saturday, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claimed "Rs 2 crore had been spent" on keeping the defecting MLAs away from the public eye. "Who spent this money? The BJP and its people," he said.