BJP’s laundromat may be washed clean by MVA

It is no secret that the ruling party at the Centre is using central agencies to destabilise the MVA having already sent two ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik to jail. But now the Enforcement Directorate is targeting the close kin of the Thackeray family and the chief minister has indicated that similar treatment will be meted out to the kin of the BJP who also stand tainted.

BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, have also brought much disrepute to these central agencies who are relying on documents provided by Fadnavis, Kirit Somaiya and others. Many of these documents are proving to be flawed and the agencies clearly are doing no independent investigation.

However, the Thackeray government for its part seems to be putting together a portfolio of unimpeachable proportions against the BJP leaders which might be difficult to challenge. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut who has accused Fadnavis of a Rs.25,000 crore scam has already sent some documents to the prime minister which Narendra Modi might find difficult to ignore given his carefully built reputation as an honest politician. What are the cases against Fadnavis? The first pertains to his ambitious watershed scheme, theJalyukta Shivar Yojana, which is being investigated for corruption. There were financial and administrative irregularities in 71 per cent of the works completed under the scheme. The second is that of phone tapping in which case has been registered against Fadnavis under the OfficialSecrets Act and the Cyber Unit of Mumbai Police has gone to Fadnavis’ official bungalow and recorded his statement.

The police are probing how the data of the intelligence department came out. The statement of then IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has also been recorded in the phone tapping case. She is accused of illegally tapping the phones of politicians.

Kirit Somaiya, Pravin Darekar, Mohit Kamboj and Narayan Rane are among his associates whose help Fadnavis is taking to harass the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. But along with Fadnavis, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has one eye on these leaders as well.

Raut has exposed Kirit and his son Neil Somaiya’s relationship with Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the PMC Bank scam. Mohit Kamboj was described by Nawab Malik as the mastermind of Aryan Khan’s kidnapping and ransom case. Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane were interrogated for nine hours by the Malvani Police regarding the statement given in the Disha Salian death case.