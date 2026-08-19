BJP’s new national executive an ‘arrangement of convenience’, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday criticised the BJP’s newly constituted national executive, describing it as an “arrangement of convenience” with little operational independence.

In an editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party alleged that the executive had been assembled primarily to carry out the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

The editorial questioned why the appointments were announced seven months after Nitin Nabin assumed charge as BJP national president, arguing that the delay was difficult to justify if the executive’s role was merely to follow directions from the party’s central leadership.

It also referred to the BJP’s loss in the Bankipur assembly by-election after Nabin vacated the constituency. The editorial attributed the result partly to the involvement of political strategist Prashant Kishor and claimed that it exposed the BJP’s vulnerabilities when confronted by a strong electoral challenge.

The Sena (UBT) further alleged that members of the new executive would bear little direct responsibility for winning elections, claiming that the BJP’s electoral operations depended heavily on state institutions, enforcement agencies and financial resources.

The editorial also renewed the party’s criticism of electronic voting machines, citing concerns expressed by international public figures and referring to the use of paper ballots in the United States. It criticised the Election Commission and the Supreme Court for rejecting demands to return to paper ballots in India.