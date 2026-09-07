BJY wasn’t to preach ‘Mann ki Baat’ but to hear ‘Janta ki Chinta’: Congress

The Congress on Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, describing the Rahul Gandhi-led march as a "decisive turning point" in contemporary Indian politics that generated "new hope, new energy and a new resolve".

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the yatra, launched from Kanyakumari in September 2022, was aimed not at delivering a political "Mann ki Baat", but at listening to the concerns of people across the country.

Ramesh recalled that Rahul Gandhi visited the Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari before beginning the 4,080-km march along with around 120 other Bharat Yatris. The padyatra travelled through 12 states and two Union territories over 145 days before concluding with a rally in Srinagar.

"This padyatra was a transformational event in contemporary Indian politics," Ramesh said in a post on X.

According to Ramesh, the march drew support from people concerned about widening economic inequalities, increasing social polarisation and what he described as growing political authoritarianism.

He said the central thrust of the yatra was to challenge what the Congress termed the "systematic RSS/BJP assault" on constitutional principles, institutions and democratic practices.

"It was not to sermonise a Mann ki Baat but to listen to Janta ki Chinta," Ramesh said, referring to the yatra's stated emphasis on engaging directly with citizens.