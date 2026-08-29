‘Black day for Odisha’: Naveen Patnaik targets BJP MPs over MMDR Amendment Bill

BJD president and Odisha leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has criticised the passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026, calling it a “black day” for Odisha and urging the state’s BJP MPs to reconsider their support for the legislation.

In a letter addressed to Odisha’s BJP MPs on Saturday, Patnaik said the amendment would have “far-reaching adverse implications” for the state and argued that Odisha would be among the worst affected by the changes.

The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session, contains provisions aimed at restricting state governments from imposing uneven taxes, cesses and levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.

Patnaik questioned the manner in which the legislation was passed, pointing out that the Bill received less than 10 minutes of discussion in the Lok Sabha, despite its potential implications for mineral-rich states such as Odisha.

Calling 13 August, the day the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, a “black day for Odisha”, Patnaik said the state has contributed significantly to India’s industrial growth. He highlighted Odisha’s long-standing contribution to the country’s steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors and claimed the state accounts for nearly 44% of India’s mineral wealth.

The former Odisha chief minister estimated that the legislation could result in an annual loss of more than Rs 12,000 crore to the state, potentially amounting to lakhs of crores over the years.