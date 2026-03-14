Naveen Patnaik alleges ‘horse-trading’ attempts ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha
BJD chief warns of threats to democratic norms as political tensions rise before Monday’s vote
Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting “horse-trading” ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, warning that such actions could undermine democratic principles.
Patnaik, who heads the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), expressed concern that the electoral process could be compromised in the run-up to the vote scheduled for Monday.
Speaking on the issue, he said he firmly believes in democracy but was worried that its core principles were being weakened. The BJD leader alleged that despite not having sufficient numbers in the state assembly, the BJP had fielded a fifth candidate for the Rajya Sabha contest and was claiming it would win the seat.
He argued that the move had raised serious questions about the integrity of the election process and suggested that efforts might be under way to influence elected representatives.
Patnaik urged both the public and the media to remain vigilant and closely monitor political developments. He said safeguarding democratic values required strict oversight to ensure that legislators cast their votes independently and in line with constitutional provisions and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress has reportedly shifted some of its legislators to Karnataka, where the party is in power, amid fears of possible cross-voting during the closely contested election.
Senior BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra also voiced similar concerns, calling for greater transparency in the electoral process. He alleged that attempts were being made to encourage inducements among legislators, warning that such practices could weaken democratic institutions.
Mishra appealed to the public and the media to keep a close watch on the activities of BJP leaders in connection with the Rajya Sabha election from the state.
He stressed that every elected representative should exercise their vote freely and in accordance with constitutional norms, adding that the election must be conducted strictly under the rules established by the Election Commission.
The allegations have heightened political tensions in Odisha ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, with opposition leaders questioning the conduct of the ruling party and raising concerns about the fairness of the election process.
With IANS inputs