Naveen Patnaik alleges ‘horse-trading’ attempts ahead of Rajya Sabha polls in Odisha

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting “horse-trading” ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state, warning that such actions could undermine democratic principles.

Patnaik, who heads the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), expressed concern that the electoral process could be compromised in the run-up to the vote scheduled for Monday.

Speaking on the issue, he said he firmly believes in democracy but was worried that its core principles were being weakened. The BJD leader alleged that despite not having sufficient numbers in the state assembly, the BJP had fielded a fifth candidate for the Rajya Sabha contest and was claiming it would win the seat.

He argued that the move had raised serious questions about the integrity of the election process and suggested that efforts might be under way to influence elected representatives.