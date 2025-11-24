BLOs to march in Kolkata today over heavy SIR workload

An organisation of booth-level officers at the heart of West Bengal’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is poised to take to the streets on Monday, launching a march through Kolkata to protest what they describe as crushing workloads and deep-rooted “systemic lapses” in the process.

The BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, which represents these ground-level electoral workers, plans to submit a detailed representation to the Election Commission, a functionary said. Since the SIR exercise began, BLOs across the state have reportedly been labouring under “unprecedented and inhuman pressure,” with many alleging that tasks normally requiring more than two years are now being demanded within a matter of weeks.

Their march, set to begin at historic College Square in north Kolkata, will wind its way to the office of the chief electoral officer in the city’s central district. The committee has called for immediate intervention from the Election Commission, seeking corrective measures to ease workloads and address logistical bottlenecks.