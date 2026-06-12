‘Books, not tools’: Revanth Reddy calls for social movement against child labour
Calling child labour a theft of children's future, CM says society must ensure it has no place in Telangana
Marking World Day Against Child Labour, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called for a collective societal effort to eradicate child labour, urging citizens to treat the protection of children's rights as a shared responsibility rather than solely a government obligation.
In a message highlighting the importance of safeguarding childhood, the chief minister said every child has an inherent right to education, play, happiness and the opportunity to pursue their dreams.
“Childhood is the birthright of every child. The right to study, play, grow joyfully and realise their dreams is a natural right of every child,” Reddy said.
Describing child labour as a practice that robs children of their future, he stressed that society must ensure there is no place for it in Telangana.
“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the child labour system, which deprives children of these rights, has no place in society,” he added.
The chief minister said the state government remains committed to providing quality education, safety, a healthy environment and equal opportunities for every child. However, he stressed that the fight against child labour requires active participation from families, teachers, voluntary organisations, public representatives and citizens.
Reddy urged people to report instances of child labour to authorities and said rescuing a child from exploitation is akin to giving them a new life.
“Rescuing a child from child labour is like giving them a new future,” he said.
In one of the strongest lines of his message, the chief minister underscored what childhood should look like.
“In the hands of children should be books, not tools. On their shoulders should be hopes for the future, not burdens,” he said, calling for the creation of a Telangana where every child can “laugh, learn and dream”.
Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy urged the nation to renew its commitment to protecting children's rights and ensuring equal opportunities.
“Childhood is meant for learning, dreaming and growing — not labour,” Kishan Reddy said in a post on X.
Calling child welfare a national priority, the Union minister said sustained efforts in education, social empowerment and welfare programmes are essential to building an India where every child can thrive with dignity and hope.
The appeals from both leaders come as governments and civil society organisations across the country observe World Day Against Child Labour, a global campaign aimed at eliminating child exploitation and ensuring access to education and opportunity for every child.
With IANS inputs
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