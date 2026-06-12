‘Books, not tools’: Revanth Reddy calls for social movement against child labour

Marking World Day Against Child Labour, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called for a collective societal effort to eradicate child labour, urging citizens to treat the protection of children's rights as a shared responsibility rather than solely a government obligation.

In a message highlighting the importance of safeguarding childhood, the chief minister said every child has an inherent right to education, play, happiness and the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

“Childhood is the birthright of every child. The right to study, play, grow joyfully and realise their dreams is a natural right of every child,” Reddy said.

Describing child labour as a practice that robs children of their future, he stressed that society must ensure there is no place for it in Telangana.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the child labour system, which deprives children of these rights, has no place in society,” he added.