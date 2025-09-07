BRS family drama: Kavitha stares at uncertain future

After raising the banner of revolt against what she calls the “ring of devils” surrounding her father and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) founder and patriarch K. Chandrashekar Rao, K. Kavitha finds herself isolated in the party and the family. For the BRS, already weakened after its 2023 assembly defeat and internal rifts, Kavitha’s revolt marks a fresh crisis.

Soon after she was suspended, Kavitha quit the party and resigned as MLC, capping an intense family drama centred on the predictable themes of loyalty, betrayal, power and pelf. Kavitha’s startling allegations of corruption against her cousins — former minister T. Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha member Santosh Rao, both close confidants of KCR — was met with hushed silence in the party.

What embarrassed the BRS further was that Kavitha’s revolt came a day after the Congress government in Telangana announced a CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), a flagship initiative of the state during the BRS government.

With allegations of corruption against her own party seniors, Kavitha, a former MP from Nizamabad, has practically vindicated the ruling Congress’s position that massive irregularities took place in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

Tensions began to emerge in KCR’s family soon after the BRS lost the assembly polls in December 2023. Since then, Kavitha has been demanding a bigger role for herself in the party. The sibling rivalry deepened further when she made it clear that she would not accept KTR as her leader. For now, though, she has refrained from attacking KTR directly.