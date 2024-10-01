BRS leader K. Kavitha admitted to hospital for medical tests

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha has been admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for medical tests.

According to a statement from her office, she was admitted recently, with the tests expected to be completed on Tuesday, 1 October.

Kavitha suffered from several health issues, including gynaecological problems and high fever, when she was in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

According to the statement, she had previously undergone medical examinations at AIIMS in Delhi for these concerns.

A member of the Telangana Legislative Council, Kavitha is the daughter of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Kavitha walked out of Tihar Jail on 27 August after spending more than five months in the case.