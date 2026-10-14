Brutal attack on girl students during protest against CEC: Venugopal

Referring to the account of an injured student named Athira, Venugopal alleged that the students were assaulted after police personnel questioned whether they would participate only if women police personnel were present.

He said leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would meet the injured students and bring the matter to the public's attention.

The allegations have added to the political controversy surrounding the protest, with Congress leaders demanding accountability over the alleged use of force against demonstrators.

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar also alleged that two female activists were brutally assaulted during the demonstration and had to remain hospitalised overnight.

“The situation is extremely serious. Such circumstances are emerging in the country that students are now being beaten and assaulted for raising their voices,” Jakhar said.

Earlier, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national in-charge Manish Sharma and Jakhar visited the injured activists at Lady Hardinge Hospital on Tuesday to enquire about their health.

According to an IYC statement, Sharma, Jakhar and NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar subsequently met the injured protesters. The organisations alleged that police personnel had used excessive force against demonstrators who were protesting peacefully.

Jakhar described the incident as unfortunate and claimed that NSUI members had been targeted despite conducting a peaceful demonstration.

The demonstration was organised by the NSUI near Rajiv Chowk Metro station, with protesters demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Several demonstrators, including Jakhar, were detained by police during the protest.

The Indian Youth Congress demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and appropriate action against anyone found responsible for the alleged use of unlawful force.

The incident comes amid protests in Delhi over alleged electoral irregularities and mounting demands for accountability from the Election Commission.

The Delhi Police had not issued an immediate response to the allegations made by Congress leaders and the youth organisations at the time of reporting. The claims of police brutality have not been independently verified.

With IANS inputs