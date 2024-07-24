Budget 2024: Abhishek Banerjee clashes with LS speaker over Nehru, Emergency

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee clashed with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday over the issue of three farm laws, demonetisation, Nehru and the Emergency.

Banerjee, representing West Bengal's Diamond Harbour and the second-in-command in West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party, asserted in his speech that the House did not discuss the three farm laws that were later repealed, claiming they were passed "without any consultation with farmers, farmers' organisations, or Opposition parties".

The Speaker intervened, stating, "Let's set the record straight, this House discussed the issue for five-and-a-half hours." When Banerjee persisted that no discussion took place, Birla firmly replied, "When the Speaker speaks, he speaks right. You correct yourself." Banerjee continued to stand by his statement, prompting Birla to reiterate, "When I speak, I don't speak wrong."