‘Bulldozer mentality’: Congress attacks PM over secrecy on amendment bills

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday sharply criticised the Centre for not sharing proposed Constitution amendment bills with MPs ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, calling the move a “complete mockery of democracy” and accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of displaying a “bulldozer mentality”.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the government has yet to circulate the draft legislation even as the special session is set to begin on 16 April. “Till this morning, the Modi government has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon,” he said in a post on X.

He also questioned the timing of the session, noting that it coincides with peak campaigning for assembly elections in states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Opposition, he said, had sought an all-party meeting after the elections conclude, a request the government rejected. “This makes a complete mockery of democracy and reveals the bulldozer mentality of the PM,” Ramesh said.