Bulldozers shower marigolds on Shinde, as Maharashtra CM apes the PM

The idea of such a ‘royal’ progression may have come from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent roadshows in Kerala and Karnataka.

In Kerala, the PM actually walked some distance ahead of his cavalcade, with people mobilised on both sides of the road to shower flowers on him.

This was repeated in Bengaluru, where the PM stood up in the car and waved at the crowd through the sun roof. Here, too, people lining up on both sides of the road showered flower petals on him.

As is now almost customary at political events, the flowers were the ubiquitous marigold in colours of bright orange and shades of yellow. The flowers cost between Rs 100–150 a kilogram and the crowd had obviously been mobilised, handed the flowers and tutored. As observers cynically observed, all the people seem to have bought the same kind of flower and from the same flower seller!