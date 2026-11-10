Vijay calls emergency TVK meeting amid concerns over MLAs’ conduct
Chennai talks are expected to focus on party discipline, complaints against Ravishankar
Vijay has called TVK legislators to Chennai on Wednesday for an emergency meeting on party discipline
Complaints against MLA Ravishankar are expected to feature, with an internal inquiry reportedly under way
The meeting is also likely to discuss disqualification proceedings against four legislators who joined TVK from the AIADMK
Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C. Joseph Vijay has summoned the party’s MLAs to Chennai for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, amid concerns within the leadership over controversies involving elected representatives.
All TVK legislators have been instructed to attend the meeting, which Vijay will chair. Senior party functionaries are also expected to participate.
According to party sources, discussions will centre on legislators’ conduct and the damage that confrontations with citizens and government officials could cause to the ruling party’s credibility.
Among the matters expected to be raised are complaints against TVK MLA Ravishankar. He has been accused of assaulting a person who questioned him about basic civic issues in his constituency and of sending an obscene message to a District Collector.
The party is reportedly examining the complaints through an internal inquiry. No findings or disciplinary decisions have been officially announced.
Sources said Vijay and senior leaders are expected to warn MLAs against behaviour that could harm the government’s reputation. The Chief Minister is also likely to stress the need to remain accessible to constituents, address grievances responsibly and treat citizens and officials with dignity.
The agenda is expected to include disqualification proceedings involving four legislators who moved from the AIADMK to TVK. The Assembly Speaker recently issued notices in connection with the proceedings.
Party leaders are likely to discuss the legal options available to the four legislators and consider their political response.
The meeting comes as the TVK leadership seeks to address adverse publicity surrounding its MLAs and reinforce standards of conduct within the party.
With IANS inputs