Vijay calls emergency TVK meeting amid concerns over MLAs’ conduct

Vijay has called TVK legislators to Chennai on Wednesday for an emergency meeting on party discipline

Complaints against MLA Ravishankar are expected to feature, with an internal inquiry reportedly under way

The meeting is also likely to discuss disqualification proceedings against four legislators who joined TVK from the AIADMK

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president C. Joseph Vijay has summoned the party’s MLAs to Chennai for an emergency meeting on Wednesday, amid concerns within the leadership over controversies involving elected representatives.

All TVK legislators have been instructed to attend the meeting, which Vijay will chair. Senior party functionaries are also expected to participate.

According to party sources, discussions will centre on legislators’ conduct and the damage that confrontations with citizens and government officials could cause to the ruling party’s credibility.

Among the matters expected to be raised are complaints against TVK MLA Ravishankar. He has been accused of assaulting a person who questioned him about basic civic issues in his constituency and of sending an obscene message to a District Collector.