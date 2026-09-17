Tamil Nadu CM Vijay returns from London with Rs 15,300 crore investment commitments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after concluding a visit to London during which investment agreements worth Rs 15,300 crore were signed, according to the state government.

The proposed projects are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu once implemented, the government said in a statement.

The visit formed part of the administration’s efforts to present Tamil Nadu as a leading global destination for investment, manufacturing, industrial expansion and innovation.

During his engagements in London, Vijay highlighted the state’s manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce, infrastructure and business environment to international companies and industry leaders.

The investment agreements were signed in the Chief Minister’s presence. The government said they reflected growing international confidence in Tamil Nadu’s economy and its capacity to accommodate large industrial projects.