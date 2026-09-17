Tamil Nadu CM Vijay returns from London with Rs 15,300 crore investment commitments
Proposed projects are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs across the state
Tamil Nadu secured investment commitments worth Rs 15,300 crore during Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s London visit.
The proposed projects are expected to generate employment for more than 10,000 people.
The state government plans to continue overseas investment missions to attract technology, manufacturing facilities and skilled jobs.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after concluding a visit to London during which investment agreements worth Rs 15,300 crore were signed, according to the state government.
The proposed projects are expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu once implemented, the government said in a statement.
The visit formed part of the administration’s efforts to present Tamil Nadu as a leading global destination for investment, manufacturing, industrial expansion and innovation.
During his engagements in London, Vijay highlighted the state’s manufacturing capabilities, skilled workforce, infrastructure and business environment to international companies and industry leaders.
The investment agreements were signed in the Chief Minister’s presence. The government said they reflected growing international confidence in Tamil Nadu’s economy and its capacity to accommodate large industrial projects.
It added that the investments would support the state’s broader goals of attracting fresh capital, expanding employment and accelerating industrial development across sectors.
The administration described Vijay’s visit as more than an investment-promotion exercise, saying it also marked an effort to build long-term economic relationships between Tamil Nadu and global industries.
Such international engagement could help the state attract advanced technologies, new manufacturing facilities and high-quality employment, it said.
The government indicated that similar overseas investment missions would be undertaken as part of its strategy to make Tamil Nadu a preferred destination for international investors.
Its focus would remain on securing projects that contribute to sustainable growth and generate employment for young people, the statement added.
After completing his official engagements, Vijay arrived in Chennai on Thursday morning. He thanked members of the Tamil diaspora in the United Kingdom for their reception and support during the visit.
The government said the outcome of the London tour demonstrated Tamil Nadu’s appeal as an industrial destination and would strengthen its ambition to become a globally competitive economic hub.
With IANS inputs