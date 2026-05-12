Vijay govt cracks down on TASMAC outlets near schools, temples, bus stands

In a major policy move carrying significant political and social implications, the Tamil Nadu government led by chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets operating near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within the next two weeks.

The decision marks the first major regulatory overhaul of the state-run liquor retail network since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office and is being seen as a key step towards fulfilling one of its prominent election promises on alcohol regulation and public welfare.

During the assembly election campaign, Vijay and TVK leaders had repeatedly accused previous governments of expanding liquor sales while ignoring the social and economic impact of alcohol consumption on families and young people.

According to an official government release, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation currently operates 4,765 liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.