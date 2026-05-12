Vijay govt cracks down on TASMAC outlets near schools, temples, bus stands
CM C. Joseph Vijay orders closure of 717 TASMAC outlets near temples, schools and bus stands within two weeks
In a major policy move carrying significant political and social implications, the Tamil Nadu government led by chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets operating near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within the next two weeks.
The decision marks the first major regulatory overhaul of the state-run liquor retail network since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office and is being seen as a key step towards fulfilling one of its prominent election promises on alcohol regulation and public welfare.
During the assembly election campaign, Vijay and TVK leaders had repeatedly accused previous governments of expanding liquor sales while ignoring the social and economic impact of alcohol consumption on families and young people.
According to an official government release, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation currently operates 4,765 liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.
Following directions from the chief minister, officials conducted a statewide inspection to identify liquor shops operating within a 500-metre radius of sensitive public locations. The review reportedly found that 717 outlets violated the prescribed distance norms.
Of the identified outlets, 276 were located near temples, mosques and churches, while 186 shops were functioning close to schools and colleges. Another 255 liquor outlets were found near bus stands and transport hubs frequented daily by commuters and the public.
“Considering public welfare, the chief minister has directed that all the identified liquor retail outlets be closed within two weeks,” the official statement said.
Officials said district administrations and TASMAC authorities have been instructed to begin the closure process immediately and submit compliance reports within the stipulated timeframe.
The move is expected to spark political debate, particularly because TASMAC revenues remain one of the Tamil Nadu government’s biggest sources of income. However, the decision is also likely to be welcomed by religious groups, parents’ associations and anti-liquor activists who have long demanded the closure or relocation of liquor outlets near schools, residential neighbourhoods and religious institutions.
Political observers view the crackdown as an early attempt by the Vijay-led government to signal a shift in governance priorities and reinforce its image as a welfare-focused administration willing to take politically sensitive decisions.
With IANS inputs