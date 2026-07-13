Maharashtra: CAG flags Rs 3,541 crore excess spending on Ladki Bahin

Already under fire over the controversial Rs 7,000-crore 'missing link' infrastructure project — a portion of which suffered damage during the first rains of the season — the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has now come under scrutiny from the Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) over financial management of its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

In its State Finances Audit Report for 2024-25, tabled in the Maharashtra legislature on Friday, 10 July, the CAG flagged excess expenditure of Rs 3,541.16 crore under the direct cash transfer scheme, stating that spending exceeded the budgetary allocation approved for the programme.

According to the report, the women and child development department incurred expenditure of Rs 33,237.24 crore on the scheme against an authorised budget of Rs 29,693.09 crore, resulting in an excess outgo of Rs 3,541.16 crore.

The audit report noted that the department failed to provide any specific justification for the substantial overspending. 'The Women and Child Development Department did not furnish any specific reasons for the excess expenditure,' the CAG observed.