Calcutta High Court asks Centre to join Mahua Moitra’s security case

Calcutta High Court directs Union home ministry to join Mahua Moitra’s security case.

Trinamool MP seeks round-the-clock protection, citing alleged harassment during visits to her constituency.

State government says Moitra has been granted X-category security under Yellow Book guidelines.

The Calcutta High Court has directed that the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) be made a party to the case filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra over concerns about her personal safety in her Krishnanagar constituency. The move comes amid allegations of repeated harassment despite existing police protection.

On Wednesday, 14 October, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed that necessary steps to implead the ministry be completed by Thursday. The court will consider the Centre’s position on the MP’s security arrangements at a subsequent hearing, scheduled for 2 December.

Moitra has approached the court seeking round-the-clock security personnel, arguing that the protection currently provided to her is insufficient to ensure her safety at all times.

During the hearing, her lawyer Arka Nag told the court that though a personal security officer (PSO) had been assigned to the MP, the officer did not accompany her. Moitra herself declared in an X post that she has "never" had a PSO.

Nag argued that this gap in protection was a serious concern, particularly in view of the incidents she has reported in her constituency. He requested that the MHA, headed by Amit Shah, be impleaded so that its position on the matter could be heard. He submitted that the ministry had an important role in security-related decisions and could consider the additional protection sought by his client.