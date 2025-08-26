Cash, ashes and clogged drains: Tejashwi flags new Bihar scandal

Bihar’s recurring tryst with corruption has taken a surreal turn. A raid by the state's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) at the Patna residence of a senior engineer this week reportedly uncovered a desperate attempt to burn and flush away evidence worth crores. What was left behind was not only charred notes and waterlogged pipes, but also a symbolic reminder of how deeply graft seems to have seeped into the state’s governance.

According to media reports citing officials, the EOU arrived at the home of Vinod Kumar Rai, a superintending engineer in the Rural Works Department, at around 1.30 am. They were kept waiting until 6.00 am, during which time, bundles of cash were allegedly set on fire and shoved into drains and toilets.

When the officers finally gained entry, they found over Rs 39 lakh in burnt notes, a total of Rs 52 lakh in cash, an SUV, jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh, and documents suggesting ownership of multiple properties. So extensive was the destruction that the Patna Municipal Corporation had to be called in to unclog the choked drains.

This raid has quickly become political ammunition. The state's leader of opposition and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, in a sharply worded X post, accused the ruling NDA alliance [comprising the BJP and chief minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U)] of presiding over an administration where “ashes of burnt notes now clog the city’s drains”. He has portrayed the incident as proof of systemic corruption thriving under the current regime.