Cash-for-query: Delhi HC sets aside Lokpal order against Mahua Moitra

In a significant legal reprieve for Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside an order of the Lokpal that had granted sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a chargesheet against her in the much-debated cash-for-query scam case.

A bench comprising justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, while delivering its verdict on Moitra’s plea, ruled that the Lokpal’s sanction order could not stand. The court directed the anti-corruption watchdog to reconsider the grant of sanction afresh, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, and to complete the exercise within one month.

The case centres on allegations that Moitra posed questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. Challenging the Lokpal’s decision, Moitra’s counsel argued that the procedure adopted was legally flawed, citing Section 20(7) of the Act, which mandates that the comments of the public servant concerned be sought before sanction is accorded.