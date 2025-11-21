Cash for query: CBI opposes Mahua Moitra's plea against Lokpal order

The CBI on Friday opposed Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s petition in the Delhi High Court challenging a Lokpal order that allowed the agency to file a charge sheet against her in the alleged 'cash-for-query' case.

Arguing before a bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, additional solicitor-general S.V. Raju said Moitra had no legal right to place documents before the Lokpal during its proceedings.

Under the Lokpal Act, he said, a public servant under inquiry is allowed to submit written comments only, and is not entitled to an oral hearing. “But still the Lokpal went ahead and gave her an oral hearing,” he added, arguing that the Lokpal was well within its powers to grant sanction to the CBI to file a charge sheet, which it has now done.

The case stems from allegations that Moitra asked parliamentary questions against industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in return for cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. After hearing both sides, the high court reserved its order on her challenge to the Lokpal’s sanction.

Raju described Moitra’s petition as “frivolous” and argued that it did not even merit the issuance of notice. He repeated that the only right Moitra had in law was to offer comments, and that the Lokpal had gone “beyond the statute” in granting her a personal hearing.

Moitra’s lawyers, senior advocate Nidhesh Gupta and advocate Samudra Sarangi, contested this view. They argued that the Lokpal had not followed the correct procedure under Section 20(7) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which requires the Lokpal to obtain and consider a public servant’s comments before granting sanction for prosecution.

Gupta told the court that despite being asked for submissions, the Lokpal later said it would “not look at any material at all” and still went ahead and cleared the charge sheet, which he said was “in the teeth of the statute”.