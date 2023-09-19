Caste discrimination still exists in some minds: Kerala SC/ST Minister

Though the state has made "remarkable" progress in its fight against caste discrimination, sadly, the social evil still exists in some minds, Kerala Minister for SC/ST K. Radhakrishnan -- who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community -- said here on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan recalled an incident when he faced discrimination during a temple festival.

While attending a temple festival inauguration, he was waiting for the chief priest to invite him to light the lamp. But, to his dismay, the priest asked his assistant to do the honour. The assistant priest placed the lamp on the floor instead of handing it over to him.