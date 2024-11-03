Caste survey: Rahul Gandhi to attend Telangana Congress meeting on 5 November
Telangana's backward classes commission has been holding public hearings to receive representations from caste associations, stakeholders
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend a meeting to be organised by the party's Telangana unit in Hyderabad on 5 November on the caste survey initiated by the state government.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the state unit would hold the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.
The TPCC has also invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the event, Goud said.
The Congress government in the southern state has begun preparations to conduct a comprehensive socio, educational, economic, employment, political and caste survey, in accordance with the promise made by Gandhi before last year's Assembly polls.
The survey would be launched on 6 November. Telangana's backward classes commission has been holding public hearings to receive representations from caste associations and other stakeholders.
Meanwhile, Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said Congress is the only party that can implement the promises made during elections.
"Congress is the only party that can implement the promises and assurances given at the time of elections," he told reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines