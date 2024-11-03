Caste survey: Rahul Gandhi to attend Telangana Congress meeting on 5 November

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend a meeting to be organised by the party's Telangana unit in Hyderabad on 5 November on the caste survey initiated by the state government.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the state unit would hold the meeting to take suggestions from stakeholders on the caste survey.

The TPCC has also invited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the event, Goud said.