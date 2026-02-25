Central observers to monitor CAPF movement in Bengal through GPS tracking

The same monitoring mechanism will apply to the second phase of deployment, when another 240 CAPF companies are scheduled to arrive on 10 March.

The enhanced scrutiny comes against the backdrop of complaints during previous elections in the state, where allegations surfaced that despite heavy deployment, CAPF personnel were not effectively utilised — even on polling days. There were also claims in past elections that some personnel were found sightseeing during duty hours.

“Keeping such complaints in mind, the Commission has decided to strictly monitor the movement of forces from the beginning to the end of the election process,” the official said.

The 1 March deployment will include 110 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 21 companies of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 27 companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 27 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

In the second phase on 10 March, 120 companies will be drawn from the CRPF, 65 from the BSF, 16 from the CISF, 20 from the ITBP, and 19 from the SSB — taking the total deployment to 480 companies.

The de-induction schedule for these forces — the phased withdrawal of personnel and equipment after completion of election duties — will be announced later through an official notification from the ECI.

With this technology-backed monitoring system, the commission appears determined to address past concerns and ensure the effective and accountable deployment of central forces throughout the election period in West Bengal.

With IANS inputs