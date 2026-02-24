SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for Bengal SIR claim verification

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the deployment of additional judicial officers, including civil judges and officers from neighbouring states, to expedite verification of nearly 80 lakh claims and objections arising from West Bengal’s ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi took note of a 22 February letter from Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, which said even the deployment of 250 district judges may take around 80 days to process the claims and objections of voters flagged under “logical discrepancy” and “unmapped” categories.

The discrepancies include mismatches in parent details or unusual age differences — such as less than 15 years or more than 50 years — between a voter and the parent listed in the 2002 electoral roll.

Issuing fresh directions, the bench observed that even if each judicial officer handled 250 cases daily, the process would extend beyond the SIR deadline of 28 February. The court allowed the Calcutta High Court to deploy civil judges from senior and junior divisions with at least three years’ experience to assist in verification.

“If the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court is of the opinion that further human resources are required, he is at liberty to approach the Chief Justices of the High Courts of Jharkhand and Orissa to provide serving or retired judicial officers from those states of similar rank,” the bench ordered.

The court noted that Jharkhand and Odisha were historically part of Bengal and judicial officers from those states would be familiar with the language used in West Bengal. It directed that travel expenses, honorarium and related costs of such officers be borne by the Election Commission (EC), while urging the chief justices of the two High Courts to consider the request “sympathetically and urgently”.

The bench clarified that judicial officers would verify documents listed in earlier notifications and orders, including Aadhaar, Maadhyamik (Class X) admit cards and pass certificates, provided they were submitted physically or electronically before the 14 February cut-off date. It said Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) would be responsible for satisfying judicial officers regarding the authenticity of documents.