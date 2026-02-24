Ahead of polls in non-BJP states, police deployment to be randomised in presence of 'central observers'

The Election Commission (EC) has directed that the randomisation of state police personnel assigned to polling stations on voting day will henceforth be conducted in the presence of central police observers, in a move supposedly aimed at strengthening transparency in election management.

Randomisation of police personnel is a standard procedure aimed at ensuring 'impartial' deployment, with local police staff posted outside their usual station areas to minimise any perception of bias during elections.

In a letter sent on Monday to state Chief Electoral Officers and Directors General of Police, the EC said that for all future Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, “Randomisation of the state police personnel deployed at the polling station on the day of poll shall be done in the presence of police observer(s) deployed for the constituencies in that district.”

An official familiar with the process said district superintendents of police will continue to carry out the randomisation exercise, but the presence of central observers has now been made mandatory to strengthen oversight.

“They will continue to do so. But now the exercise will be done in the presence of police observers,” the official said.