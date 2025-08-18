Homeless voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar has egg on his face

At his press conference on Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar had explained away the strange phenomenon of voters’ lists replete with thousands of voters’ addresses denoted by houses numbered ‘zero’ or ‘double zero’. They were not fake voters as apprehended by the Opposition, he said, but actually homeless.

The explanation was dubious because the homeless and destitute rarely live in the same spot. They are often driven away by the police and move in search of work or collect waste and garbage or do odd jobs for food. They often shift from one city to another and, above all, exercising their right to franchise is usually the least of their priorities.

On Monday, news portal Journo Mirror posted a 21-minute video on its YouTube channel on the homeless in Delhi, the national capital. The attempt was to confirm the CEC’s claim that houses numbered ‘zero’ or ‘double zero’ belong to voters who live under flyovers and on footpaths. He explained that the enlightened Election Commission does not want to leave out any Indian and hence accepts the homeless too as voters.