Centre at times begging before US, at times before China: Mamata Banerjee

In a fiery tirade that shook the state assembly on Thursday, 4 September West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of “selling India’s prestige” to foreign powers while harboring a “dictatorial mindset” intent on reducing the state to a colonial foothold.

Speaking in the state assembly during a debate on a resolution regarding attacks on Bengali migrants in other states, Banerjee alleged that the Centre alternates between “begging before the United States and China” while failing to safeguard India’s interests. She also accused the BJP of blocking discussions on migrant attacks to suppress the truth, as these incidents occurred in states ruled by the party.