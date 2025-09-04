Centre at times begging before US, at times before China: Mamata Banerjee
We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is clearly anti-Bengali, says West Bengal CM
In a fiery tirade that shook the state assembly on Thursday, 4 September West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of “selling India’s prestige” to foreign powers while harboring a “dictatorial mindset” intent on reducing the state to a colonial foothold.
Speaking in the state assembly during a debate on a resolution regarding attacks on Bengali migrants in other states, Banerjee alleged that the Centre alternates between “begging before the United States and China” while failing to safeguard India’s interests. She also accused the BJP of blocking discussions on migrant attacks to suppress the truth, as these incidents occurred in states ruled by the party.
The session erupted into chaos as BJP and TMC MLAs exchanged heated barbs. Banerjee questioned why she was being denied the opportunity to speak, saying, “We are not against Hindi or any other language, but the BJP is clearly anti-Bengali. Their attitude reflects a colonial and dictatorial mindset.”
She went on to claim that the BJP’s “ideological ancestors” had betrayed India during the freedom struggle, adding, “The BJP is a party of dictators. Their ancestors did not fight for Independence; they betrayed the country.”
The commotion escalated further when some treasury bench MLAs approached the opposition benches, forcing marshals to intervene and temporarily halting Banerjee’s speech.
