Centre rules out special status for Bihar; JDU restates 'commitment', RJD takes a jibe

The Centre has dismissed any plans to grant special category status to Bihar, a key demand of the BJP-led NDA's partner Janata Dal (United). The decision has prompted Bihar's main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal to criticise JD(U) supremo and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

In a written response to a question by Ramprit Mandal, JD(U) MP from Bihar's Jhanjharpur, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the "case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not justified."

Mandal had asked the finance ministry if the government has a plan to provide special status to Bihar and other most backward states to promote economic growth and industrialisation.

"The Special Category Status for plan assistance was granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some States that were characterized by a number of features necessitating special consideration. These features included (i) hilly and difficult terrain, (ii) low population density and/or sizeable share of tribal population, (iii) strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, (iv) economic and infrastructural backwardness and (v) non-viable nature of State finances," the reply stated.

"Earlier, the request of Bihar for Special Category Status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which submitted its Report on 30th March, 2012. The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out," it added.