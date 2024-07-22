Centre rules out special status for Bihar; JDU restates 'commitment', RJD takes a jibe
The case for special category status for Bihar is not made out, minister Pankaj Chaudhary says in written reply
The Centre has dismissed any plans to grant special category status to Bihar, a key demand of the BJP-led NDA's partner Janata Dal (United). The decision has prompted Bihar's main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal to criticise JD(U) supremo and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
In a written response to a question by Ramprit Mandal, JD(U) MP from Bihar's Jhanjharpur, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that the "case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not justified."
Mandal had asked the finance ministry if the government has a plan to provide special status to Bihar and other most backward states to promote economic growth and industrialisation.
"The Special Category Status for plan assistance was granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some States that were characterized by a number of features necessitating special consideration. These features included (i) hilly and difficult terrain, (ii) low population density and/or sizeable share of tribal population, (iii) strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, (iv) economic and infrastructural backwardness and (v) non-viable nature of State finances," the reply stated.
"Earlier, the request of Bihar for Special Category Status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which submitted its Report on 30th March, 2012. The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out," it added.
While the Constitution does not provide for special status for any state, the category was introduced based on the recommendations of the Fifth Finance Commission in 1969. States that have received special status so far include Jammu and Kashmir (now a Union Territory), the Northeastern states, and hill states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
A state with special category status receives increased funding from the Central government for its schemes, and several tax concessions.
Granting the special status to Bihar has been a longstanding demand of the BJP's long-term ally JD(U), which reiterated the demand at an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasised that securing special status for Bihar remains a top priority for the party.
"Bihar should get the status of a special state, this has been the demand of our party since the beginning. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has held big rallies for this demand. If the government feels that there is a problem in doing this, then we have demanded a special package for Bihar," he said, according to a PTI report.
Following the Centre's announcement that it has no plans to grant special status to Bihar, the RJD has criticised the JD(U), which governs the state in alliance with the BJP. "Nitish Kumar and JD(U) leaders must enjoy the fruits of power at the Centre and continue their drama politics on special status," the RJD said in a post on X.