Centre 'snatching' Tamil Nadu’s rights, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding funds due to the state and alleged that it was “snatching” Tamil Nadu’s rights.

Addressing a poll rally in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, the DMK youth wing chief claimed that the Centre had not released nearly Rs 3,000 crore meant for education. “They (Union government) have snatched all our rights,” he said.

On the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, Udhayanidhi said chief minister M.K. Stalin was the first leader in the country to raise objections to the move. He described the defeat of the Bill in the Lok Sabha as a “huge victory” for the INDIA bloc after the Opposition voted against it, preventing the government from securing the required two-thirds majority.