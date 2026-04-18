Centre 'snatching' Tamil Nadu’s rights, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK leader accuses Union government of withholding Rs 3,000 crore in education funds ahead of 23 April Assembly polls
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding funds due to the state and alleged that it was “snatching” Tamil Nadu’s rights.
Addressing a poll rally in Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, the DMK youth wing chief claimed that the Centre had not released nearly Rs 3,000 crore meant for education. “They (Union government) have snatched all our rights,” he said.
On the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, Udhayanidhi said chief minister M.K. Stalin was the first leader in the country to raise objections to the move. He described the defeat of the Bill in the Lok Sabha as a “huge victory” for the INDIA bloc after the Opposition voted against it, preventing the government from securing the required two-thirds majority.
Highlighting welfare measures implemented by the DMK government, he said the existing Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance to women, would be increased to Rs 2,000 if the party returns to power.
The deputy chief minister alleged that the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had attempted to stall the scheme through legal intervention. “At present, more than 1.3 crore women have benefited from the scheme,” he said.
He added that the breakfast scheme for government school students would be extended up to Class VIII, and that more than 35 lakh college students across the state would receive free laptops if the DMK forms the government again.
Udhayanidhi also referred to the 'Illatharasi' poll promise, under which non-income-tax-paying women would receive coupons worth Rs 8,000 to purchase or replace household appliances of their choice.
Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held on 23 April, with counting of votes scheduled for 4 May.
With PTI inputs
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