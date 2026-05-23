Centre treating RBI as ‘personal treasury’, states denied rightful share of dividend: Punjab FM Cheema

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Centre over the Reserve Bank of India's record Rs 2.87 lakh crore dividend payout, alleging that the Narendra Modi government was increasingly treating the central bank as a “personal treasury” to manage fiscal pressures while denying states their rightful share despite India's federal structure.

The remarks came a day after the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) announced a record surplus transfer of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the Centre for the financial year ended March 2026, providing a significant fiscal boost to the Union government amid rising import costs and global economic uncertainties linked to the conflict in West Asia.

Cheema claimed that the Centre had received nearly Rs 14.29 lakh crore from the RBI since 2014 and alleged that more than half of that amount had been transferred during the last three years alone.

“The financial structure of the country is based on federalism. Every Indian contributes to the economy, and every state contributes to national growth and revenue generation. Then why are states denied their rightful share of such extraordinary gains?” Cheema said in a video statement.

Questions over growing RBI transfers

Highlighting the sharp rise in transfers from the central bank, Cheema said the RBI had transferred Rs 2.10 lakh crore in 2023-24, Rs 2.68 lakh crore in 2024-25 and nearly Rs 2.87 lakh crore in 2025-26.

According to him, these three years alone accounted for more than 53 per cent of the total funds transferred by the RBI to the Centre since 2014.

“The scale and frequency of these transfers are unprecedented. Earlier, such extraordinary withdrawals from RBI reserves were seen only during exceptional circumstances or periods of major financial stress. But now, continuous extraction of RBI surplus has become the norm,” he alleged.

The Punjab minister argued that repeated transfers of RBI surplus raised concerns about fiscal management and the long-term institutional strength of the central bank.