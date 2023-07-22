Chhattisgarh Congress govt survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Saturday survived a no-trust motion moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party on the last day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly.The no-confidence motion was defeated by voice vote in the state assembly shortly after 1 am after a 13-hour debate.

While the Congress has 71 members in the 90-member assembly, the BJP has 13 MLAs in the House.

The debate, which began shortly after noon on Friday, saw the BJP presenting a 109-point "chargesheet" against the Baghel government and accusing it of corruption and failure to fulfil poll promises.

During the stormy debate, the opposition members targeted the Congress government over alleged scams, non-fulfilment of its poll promises and "deteriorating" law and order situation.