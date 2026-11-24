CJP to neither contest nor back any party in upcoming UP polls: Abhijeet Dipke
Abhijeet says elections should focus on employment, education and emerging technologies rather than caste and religion
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will neither contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections nor support any political party, its convenor Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday, calling for a campaign centred on employment, education and issues concerning young people.
Dipke said the party did not intend to enter the electoral contest or take sides in the political battle over who should form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.
Instead, he expressed hope that the election campaign would focus on issues affecting the state's youth rather than being driven by caste and religious identities.
"We are not going to get into elections. But the elections should take place on the issues of youth. How long are we going to contest on caste and religion? The world is discussing AI and renewable energy," Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
He said political parties should give greater attention to employment opportunities and access to quality education, arguing that these issues deserved a central place in the national political discourse.
Asked about the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh, Dipke reiterated that the CJP would not align itself with any party in the upcoming elections.
"We won't speak about who should form the government and who should not. We want national politics to focus on employment and quality education," he added.
His remarks come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in which political parties are expected to focus on a range of issues, including employment, education and social representation.
Dipke's statement makes clear that the CJP intends to stay out of the electoral contest as well as refrain from endorsing any political formation. The party has instead called for a shift in the campaign's focus towards issues it considers central to the aspirations of young people.