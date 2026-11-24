The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will neither contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections nor support any political party, its convenor Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday, calling for a campaign centred on employment, education and issues concerning young people.

Dipke said the party did not intend to enter the electoral contest or take sides in the political battle over who should form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.

Instead, he expressed hope that the election campaign would focus on issues affecting the state's youth rather than being driven by caste and religious identities.

"We are not going to get into elections. But the elections should take place on the issues of youth. How long are we going to contest on caste and religion? The world is discussing AI and renewable energy," Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said political parties should give greater attention to employment opportunities and access to quality education, arguing that these issues deserved a central place in the national political discourse.