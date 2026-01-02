Clean water is a right, not a favour: Rahul Gandhi hits out at MP govt

The Indore water crisis has sparked a fierce political confrontation, with leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launching a blistering attack on the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, accusing it of presiding over a “murder of the right to life” through negligence and administrative apathy.

In a strongly worded post on X on Friday, the Congress leader said Indore’s taps did not deliver water but “poison”, while the administration slept “like Kumbhakarna.” Grief, he said, had seeped into every household, particularly among the poor, who were left defenceless in the face of official indifference. “Those whose hearths have gone cold needed compassion; instead, they were met with arrogance,” he wrote, taking aim at statements made by BJP leaders after the tragedy.

Rahul Gandhi said residents had repeatedly flagged the supply of foul-smelling, contaminated water, but authorities failed to act in time. He posed pointed questions over how sewage mixed with drinking water, why the supply was not immediately shut off, and when accountability would finally be fixed. “These are not ‘freebie’ questions,” he said. “Clean water is not a favour — it is a fundamental right to life.”