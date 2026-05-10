‘CM feels personal’: Tamil film industry celebrates Vijay’s rise as CM

Tamil cinema stars poured in congratulatory messages for C. Joseph Vijay after the actor-turned-politician took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with several celebrities describing his elevation as the beginning of a “new era” in the state’s politics.

Among the first to greet Vijay was actor R. Madhavan, who expressed hope that Vijay’s tenure would become one of the most impactful phases in Tamil Nadu’s history.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote: “All the very very best my dear brother. May your tenure as the chief minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for our state. May God give you all the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. So proud of you my brother.”

Actor Prasanna too shared an emotional message, saying Vijay’s swearing-in felt deeply personal for many people in Tamil Nadu.

“So surreal. So emotional. Feels so personal. There is so much expectation to witness a real change in politics,” he wrote.