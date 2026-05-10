‘CM feels personal’: Tamil film industry celebrates Vijay’s rise as CM
Actor R. Madhavan is among the first to congratulate Vijay, expresses hope that his tenure becomes one of Tamil Nadu’s most impactful
Tamil cinema stars poured in congratulatory messages for C. Joseph Vijay after the actor-turned-politician took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with several celebrities describing his elevation as the beginning of a “new era” in the state’s politics.
Among the first to greet Vijay was actor R. Madhavan, who expressed hope that Vijay’s tenure would become one of the most impactful phases in Tamil Nadu’s history.
Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote: “All the very very best my dear brother. May your tenure as the chief minister be the most rewarding and impactful one for our state. May God give you all the strength you need to do all the good you need to do. So proud of you my brother.”
Actor Prasanna too shared an emotional message, saying Vijay’s swearing-in felt deeply personal for many people in Tamil Nadu.
“So surreal. So emotional. Feels so personal. There is so much expectation to witness a real change in politics,” he wrote.
Wishing Vijay a long political career, Prasanna added: “For the first time, ‘CM’ feels very personal. All the very best from the bottom of my heart, anna. Make us all prouder. Create even bigger history. This is a new beginning and new era of politics.”
Actor Simran, who has shared screen space with Vijay in several films, also congratulated the new chief minister and described the moment as historic.
“Heartiest congratulations to my dear friend, the people’s leader and true Jana Nayagan, Thiru Vijay avargal, on taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Today is not just historic, it marks the beginning of a powerful new era,” she wrote on Instagram.
The outpouring of support from the Tamil film industry reflected Vijay’s enduring influence in cinema and the emotional connect he continues to share with colleagues and fans even after his transition into politics.
Earlier in the day, Vijay delivered an emotional first address after assuming office, promising transparent governance, women’s safety, welfare-oriented administration and a corruption-free government.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for placing their faith in him and described himself as “one among the people” rather than a leader born into political privilege.
Vijay’s rise to the chief minister’s office marks one of the most dramatic crossovers from cinema to politics in Tamil Nadu, a state where film stars have historically played a defining role in shaping public life and electoral politics.
With IANS inputs
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