‘I am one among you’: Vijay promises clean governance, women’s safety

The newly sworn-in chief minister grew visibly emotional while thanking people for standing by him through criticism, humiliation and political attacks during his rise in politics.

He said the love and support of the public had transformed “C. Joseph Vijay” from an individual into a larger political force in Tamil Nadu.

In a significant admission, Vijay revealed that Tamil Nadu was facing a severe financial crisis and said the state’s debt burden had touched nearly Rs 10 lakh crore.

“The full extent of the financial condition can only be understood from inside the administration,” he said, adding that his government would soon release a white paper detailing the state’s finances before taking major policy decisions.

Seeking patience and trust from the public, Vijay described the electoral mandate as a “huge responsibility” and assured that the new government would prioritise women’s safety, anti-drug measures, ration distribution, healthcare, drinking water supply and road infrastructure.

“Whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people of Tamil Nadu are my people,” he declared.

In one of the strongest moments of his speech, Vijay vowed to maintain a corruption-free administration and asserted that public funds would not be misused under his leadership.

“Not even a single paisa of public money will be wasted. Vijay will not commit any mistake, and he will not allow wrongdoing,” he said.

The actor-turned-politician also issued a pointed message to rivals attempting to destabilise the new government through political manoeuvring.

“Those who think they can play political games and shake this government should abandon such hopes. There is only one power centre here,” he asserted.

To frenzied cheer from the crowd gathered to hear him, he declared that his government will bring in fresh governance. "A new era of real social, secular justice starts now," he said.

Vijay concluded the address by thanking women, youth, farmers, teachers, government employees, fishermen, children, alliance partners and TVK cadres for placing their trust in him.

Describing his government as “a fresh beginning” for Tamil Nadu, Vijay said the new administration would strive to restore public faith in governance while opening a new chapter in the state’s political history.

With IANS inputs