CM Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, paving the way for his formal entry into the Rajya Sabha after being elected earlier this month.

Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on 16 March and received his certificate the same day, is scheduled to take oath on 10 April. Under constitutional provisions, a person elected to Parliament must resign from any existing legislative membership within 14 days, failing which the new membership stands cancelled.

In compliance, Kumar submitted his resignation on 30 March, with MLC Sanjay Gandhi formally handing over the letter on his behalf.

The move brings to an end Kumar’s nearly two-decade-long association with the Bihar Legislative Council. He first became a member in 2006 and went on to serve four consecutive terms — 2006–2012, 2012–2018, 2018–2024, and 2024 onwards.