CM Nitish Kumar resigns from Bihar Legislative Council
Kumar, who was elected to Rajya Sabha on 16 March and received his certificate the same day, is scheduled to take oath on 10 April
Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, paving the way for his formal entry into the Rajya Sabha after being elected earlier this month.
Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on 16 March and received his certificate the same day, is scheduled to take oath on 10 April. Under constitutional provisions, a person elected to Parliament must resign from any existing legislative membership within 14 days, failing which the new membership stands cancelled.
In compliance, Kumar submitted his resignation on 30 March, with MLC Sanjay Gandhi formally handing over the letter on his behalf.
The move brings to an end Kumar’s nearly two-decade-long association with the Bihar Legislative Council. He first became a member in 2006 and went on to serve four consecutive terms — 2006–2012, 2012–2018, 2018–2024, and 2024 onwards.
Since becoming chief minister in November 2005, Kumar has largely remained in office through membership of the Legislative Council rather than the assembly. Earlier in his career, he was elected as an MLA from Harnaut in 1985 and also served as a member of the Lok Sabha.
With his transition to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar is set to achieve a rare distinction of having been a member of all four legislative bodies — the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha, Legislative Council, and now the Rajya Sabha.
Following his resignation from the council, constitutional norms require him to step down as chief minister. However, he can continue in office for up to six months without being a member of either House of the state legislature, within which period he must secure re-election or explore alternative political options.
Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha marks a significant shift in his long political career, with his formal induction into Parliament expected to influence Bihar’s political dynamics in the months ahead.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines