Dynasty politics in Bihar: 'sons' rise as Samrat Choudhary expands cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday carried out the first expansion of his council of ministers, inducting 32 new ministers into the state cabinet 22 days after the formation of the government.

Syed Ata Hasnain administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers during a large ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted in batches of five ministers each.

The event, organised outside the Raj Bhavan complex on a large scale, was attended by several senior leaders of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Nitin Nabin.

Political focus on family representation

The cabinet expansion drew attention after several relatives of prominent NDA leaders were inducted into the ministry.