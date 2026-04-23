We let BJP have CM's post to reciprocate its past support to us: JD(U)
Senior JD(U) leader and deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary says the move reflects long-standing alliance between the two parties
The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said it allowed its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, to take over the chief minister’s post in Bihar after Nitish Kumar stepped down, describing the move as a gesture to reciprocate the BJP’s support in the past.
Addressing a press conference, senior JD(U) leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the decision reflected the long-standing alliance between the two parties. “The BJP has been an old ally. It supported us in 2020 when our tally had crashed in the Assembly polls. So, it was decided that we reciprocate the gesture by extending our support to a government headed by them,” he said.
Chaudhary also confirmed that the newly formed government under Samrat Choudhary will seek a vote of confidence in a special one-day session of the Assembly. “The ruling NDA enjoys a thumping majority, so winning the trust vote is a foregone conclusion,” he asserted.
He emphasised that the new dispensation continues to have the backing of Nitish Kumar, who has stepped down as chief minister after deciding to move to the Rajya Sabha. “The new government is also blessed by Nitish Kumar… the people of the state have repeatedly reposed their trust in him. The government will follow in his footsteps,” Chaudhary said.
Earlier, state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said Chaudhary would address queries related to the transition of power, which began after Kumar announced his decision to contest the Rajya Sabha polls last month. Following his election, Samrat Choudhary became the first BJP leader to assume the chief minister’s post in Bihar.
The reshuffle also signals a reversal of roles within the alliance. In the previous government led by Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha served as deputy chief ministers. In the new arrangement, JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav have taken over as deputy CMs under a BJP-led government.
The developments mark a significant shift in Bihar’s political landscape, even as the NDA projects unity ahead of the crucial trust vote.
With PTI inputs
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