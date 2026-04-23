We let BJP have CM's post to reciprocate its past support to us: JD(U)

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said it allowed its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, to take over the chief minister’s post in Bihar after Nitish Kumar stepped down, describing the move as a gesture to reciprocate the BJP’s support in the past.

Addressing a press conference, senior JD(U) leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the decision reflected the long-standing alliance between the two parties. “The BJP has been an old ally. It supported us in 2020 when our tally had crashed in the Assembly polls. So, it was decided that we reciprocate the gesture by extending our support to a government headed by them,” he said.

Chaudhary also confirmed that the newly formed government under Samrat Choudhary will seek a vote of confidence in a special one-day session of the Assembly. “The ruling NDA enjoys a thumping majority, so winning the trust vote is a foregone conclusion,” he asserted.