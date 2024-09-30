CM Siddaramaiah promises action on caste census report

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, 29 September, promised action on the caste census report, which was submitted seven months ago, after tabling it before the cabinet.

Addressing an event organised by the Alumni Association of Hostels for Backward Classes in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the caste census was necessary to identify the backward and deprived communities.

"The system where we come from should be changed. We are trying to bring that change. Our government conducted the social census to recognise and uplift the marginalised sections of society. I lost power (in 2018) and it was not implemented," Siddaramaiah said.

"Only recently we received the report. I will place it before the cabinet and get it implemented," the chief minister asserted.

He added that the caste census has long been a "principle" of the Congress party.

“Since 1930, caste-based data has not been gathered as part of the national population census. Now, discussions on conducting caste census are gaining momentum across many states,” Siddaramaiah noted.