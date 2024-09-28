Siddaramaiah questions Modi's silence on Hindenburg report, Manipur violence

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, 28 September, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Hindenburg report and the Manipur violence, as he hit back at the latter, for raising the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case against him, to target the Congress during poll campaign in Haryana.

Alleging that there are many corrupt people in the BJP, he asked the prime minister to correct things within his party first.

"There are many corrupt people in his party (BJP). Let him correct it first. Why doesn't Narendra Modi speak about Hindenburg (report)? on Manipur? Why hasn't he visited Manipur? Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha) has raised these issues. Why doesn't he speak on that?" Siddaramaiah asked in response to a question by reporters.

Targeting the Congress over the issue of corruption, Modi, addressing a poll rally in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday, had cited an example of Congress-ruled Karnataka, saying chief minister Siddaramaiah was facing an accusation of land scam and even the high court has also stated that the probe against him was right.