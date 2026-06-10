CJP warns of indefinite sit-in from 20 Jun, takes anti-Pradhan stir nationwide

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the youth-led movement that gained national attention following its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last week, on Wednesday announced a nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of controversies surrounding competitive examinations and school assessments.

In a statement, the organisation said it would launch protests in multiple cities beginning with Pune on 11 June, followed by demonstrations in Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. It also warned that if the government failed to act on its demand for Pradhan's resignation, supporters would gather at Jantar Mantar on 20 June for an indefinite sit-in.

"The Education Minister has failed to take responsibility for repeated failures in the examination system. Accountability must begin at the top," the group said, reiterating its demand that Pradhan step down.

The CJP argued that recurring controversies in the education sector had affected millions of students and families, turning what began as isolated grievances into a broader crisis of confidence in public institutions. It said the proposed agitation was intended to defend the integrity of India's education system and ensure students were not made to bear the cost of administrative failures.