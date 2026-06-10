CJP warns of indefinite sit-in from 20 Jun, takes anti-Pradhan stir nationwide
Youth-led movement plans protests across six cities as it escalates pressure over exam controversies
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the youth-led movement that gained national attention following its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last week, on Wednesday announced a nationwide agitation demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a series of controversies surrounding competitive examinations and school assessments.
In a statement, the organisation said it would launch protests in multiple cities beginning with Pune on 11 June, followed by demonstrations in Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad. It also warned that if the government failed to act on its demand for Pradhan's resignation, supporters would gather at Jantar Mantar on 20 June for an indefinite sit-in.
"The Education Minister has failed to take responsibility for repeated failures in the examination system. Accountability must begin at the top," the group said, reiterating its demand that Pradhan step down.
The CJP argued that recurring controversies in the education sector had affected millions of students and families, turning what began as isolated grievances into a broader crisis of confidence in public institutions. It said the proposed agitation was intended to defend the integrity of India's education system and ensure students were not made to bear the cost of administrative failures.
The movement has drawn support from students angered by a succession of examination-related disputes, including the fallout from the NEET paper leak controversy, concerns over irregularities in recruitment examinations, and the recent uproar over errors and technical glitches affecting school (CBSE) and entrance examinations. Critics have accused the government of failing to address systemic weaknesses, while the Centre has maintained that corrective measures are being taken.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who returned from the United States to lead last week's demonstration, said the campaign would continue until accountability was fixed. In a post on social media, he announced that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk would join the movement's first stop in Pune.
The organisation emerged only weeks ago as a satirical social media initiative but has rapidly evolved into a wider youth mobilisation platform. Its first major street protest at Jantar Mantar on 6 June drew hundreds of students and young professionals despite heavy security arrangements. Protesters demanded Pradhan's resignation and highlighted concerns over examination irregularities, transparency and youth unemployment.
At the conclusion of that protest, CJP leaders issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, warning that the movement would expand across the country if no action was taken. Wednesday's announcement signals the beginning of that next phase, with organisers hoping to convert online support into a sustained nationwide campaign.
With PTI inputs
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