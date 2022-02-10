Come out and vote for freedom from fear: Rahul Gandhi

The SP and the RLD, which are contesting the 2022 elections in an alliance and are the principal challengers to the ruling BJP, will need to make huge gains here if they hope to unseat Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



While the SP was runners-up in 15 seats and third in 14, the RLD was runners-up in only three and in third position in 11 seats.



The BSP, which could manage to win in only two seats, was ranked second in 30 Assembly constituencies and the Congress in 5 seats.