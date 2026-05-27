Common people ‘sweating it out due to BJP-sponsored inflation’: Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Centre of ignoring inflation while urging citizens to take precautions amid rising temperatures
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Centre of ignoring inflation while urging citizens to take precautions amid rising temperatures across the country.
Reacting to Modi’s public advisory on extreme heat conditions, Kharge said ordinary citizens were “sweating it out due to the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation,” adding that the government should focus on rising prices affecting households.
“We can endure the heat, but the common people are sweating it out due to the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation. Why don’t you ever say something about your own government’s looting, Modi ji?” Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi.
His remarks came shortly after PM Modi issued a series of posts urging citizens to take precautions against soaring temperatures, which have gripped several parts of India.
Modi had cautioned that children, the elderly and outdoor workers are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and urged people to stay hydrated and avoid exposure during peak hours.
“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible,” the prime minister said.
He also advised citizens to carry water while stepping out, watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion such as dizziness or nausea, and assist those affected by ensuring access to water and oral rehydration solutions.
The exchange highlights a fresh political sparring over the handling of inflation and public welfare measures, even as the country grapples with intense summer heat conditions.
With PTI inputs
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