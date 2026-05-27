Common people ‘sweating it out due to BJP-sponsored inflation’: Congress

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Centre of ignoring inflation while urging citizens to take precautions amid rising temperatures across the country.

Reacting to Modi’s public advisory on extreme heat conditions, Kharge said ordinary citizens were “sweating it out due to the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation,” adding that the government should focus on rising prices affecting households.

“We can endure the heat, but the common people are sweating it out due to the fire of BJP-sponsored inflation. Why don’t you ever say something about your own government’s looting, Modi ji?” Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi.